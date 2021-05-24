Home

Business

Tourism is key to Fiji’s recovery: ADB

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 10, 2021 6:35 am

The Head of Economics and Programming Unit at Asian Development Bank believes tourism is the key to Fiji’s recovery post-COVID-19.

Eric Aelbers says Fiji being able to vaccinate its targeted population will be a confidence boost to potential tourists which will lead to economic recovery.

Aelbers says there cannot be a full economic recovery without the resumption of tourism even in the short run.

Article continues after advertisement

“When we reach the high number of vaccination the country, will allow the gradual easing of restrictions. This will also allow economic recovery.”

He adds the tourism industry needs to be supported to ensure they are ready to receive visitors when travel resumes.

Aelbers says the Asian Development Bank has provided assistance to Fiji Airways and is also working with Fiji Airports.

Kreetika

