Resort supports local artists

Director of Sales Marsha Eyre

Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji, is creating opportunities for local performers to shine, offering them a platform to showcase their talents to international guests at the resort.

Director of Sales Marsha Eyre highlighted the resort’s commitment to promoting Fijian culture and arts, emphasizing the importance of providing authentic experiences for visitors.

The signature performance, Sacred Flame, is an exclusive production crafted specifically for Shangri-La which is performed by Vou Dance Group.

Article continues after advertisement

The show intricately weaves together the rich traditions of the Coral Coast with a love story, reflecting the deep cultural roots and storytelling heritage of Fiji.

Eyre notes that the initiative not only enhances guest experiences but also supports local artists by giving them a platform to perform in front of international audiences.