Nadi businessman calls on shop owners to assist hawkers

A businessman in Nadi is calling on other shop owners to assist hawkers who may want to setup in front of their store.

Managing Director Mega Store Hardware, Irish Khan says these are trying times that have been created by COVID-19.

Khan says that currently many people don’t have jobs and are looking for other means to earn money.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan says just a few months ago he welcomed a couple who had setup in front of their shop in Votualevu.

“They came to me and requested if they can sell some juice and cakes, etc. They asked me and I said yeah okay no problems, I’m here to help you guys and I don’t want anything, no rent, nothing you can sell whatever you want in front of my shop.”

Khan says if these former workers need assistance in setting up a small table in front of their shops, businesses should allow this.

He says given the current situation with COVID-19, people desperately need to provide for their family and selling food is an option for some.