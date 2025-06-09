Lautoka shoppers welcome revamped retail space ahead of Diwali

Shoppers in Lautoka can now enjoy a fresh and modern retail experience as Home & Living unveils its newly renovated store ahead of Diwali.

The upgraded space offers a brighter layout and improved accessibility, giving families more comfort and choice during the busy festive season.

Customers visiting the store this week have praised the new design, which makes it easier to browse through a wide range of home furnishings, appliances and décor.

The renovation also introduces an upper floor dedicated to the Home & Living Commercial Division, featuring products for Fiji’s hospitality industry and a new office furniture showroom.

The transformation looks to serve both households and businesses by bringing together quality, style and convenience under one roof.

Home & Living CEO Jatin Patel said the upgrade is part of the company’s long-term plan to improve customer experience and expand its product range.

“We wanted to create a store that not only showcases our wide range of home furnishings but also offers a memorable experience for our customers. The renovations are part of our commitment to providing top-quality products and excellent customer service. With our office furniture and commercial hospitality range, we are giving more options to customers right up to Rakiraki. The Lautoka store first opened in 2017, and it was time for a refreshed look for our customers.”

The store also includes TechHQ, Home & Living’s technology department, which offers ICT and digital products for Fiji’s growing tech-savvy market.

The renovation promises a more inclusive shopping experience for Lautoka residents, combining modern design with festive spirit as the community prepares to celebrate Diwali.

