Huge investment needed to help pig industry bounce back

An investment of $2.3m is needed to bring the supply of pork back to normal says President of the Fiji Pig Association, Simon Cole.

Cole says this is based on the need for an additional 580 sows, or 19 piglets per sow, per year, at a cost of $4,000 per sow.

He says there has been a 50% reduction in the size and number of piggery farms and with the reopening of the “high value” tourism industry, this has resulted in a shortage of the product.

He adds prior to March, 2020 and the beginning of COVID 19, the industry was poised for growth with an expanding marketplace, especially in retail.

Cole says that due to the pandemic and closure of the tourism industry, pork that retailed above $20 a kilo was selling for as low as $7.50.

He states while the three major producers in Fiji faced losses of up to 60% of their markets, many of the smaller pig farms closed, as the maqiti market was impacted

Cole highlights to survive, the larger farms have downsized, and that has resulted in the current shortage.

According to Cole, the Association, owes its resurgence to strong Government and banks support who have rescheduled loan repayments, as well as providing financing for immediate needs.