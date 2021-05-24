Govt forges ahead with ICT programmes

Efforts to connect every Fijian to the internet continue with the government saying it is committed to bringing everyone to a level footing in accessing e-services.

Minister for Communications, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum recently held a virtual meeting with Small Island Developing States, stressing that internet access is vital for progress.

“We have at the moment a program called connecting the unconnected. That’s a particular project in the Northern part of Fiji where we are connecting 40 different locations. This includes schools with Wi-Fi hotspots and the communities living around the schools, nursing stations et cetera”.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the government has also introduced incentives to attract investment in the ICT sector.

There are also negotiations with a local company to set up Fiji’s first-ever ICT park.