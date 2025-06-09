FMF launches “Super Wednesday” movie deal at Life Cinemas

From left: Film Programming and Operations Manager Life Cinema Pte Limited Daniel Vikash, FMF Group Marketing Manager Maria Kumar, Group General Manager Fiji R B Patel Group Limited Jignesh Chauhan.

Wednesday has just become every movie lover’s favourite day of the week.

The FMF Foods Limited has teamed up with Life Cinemas to reward families, friends and movie lovers as they can now enjoy a midweek escape to the big screen for half the cost.

The FMF Super Wednesday launched this week is bringing great value to residents in Nakasi, Nadi and Lautoka.

People are encouraged to buy the FMF Focus Product of the month, present the empty packet at any Life Cinemas location every Wednesday, buy one ticket and get the second ticket free.

This will be available to the first 50 people at each cinema every week until December.

