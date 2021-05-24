Home

Canada pledges to help countries stop using Russian oil

BBC NEWS
March 28, 2022 9:51 am

Canada says it can provide more oil, gas and uranium to help solve the global energy crisis.

Prices have soared as a result of Russian supplies being squeezed because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Canada’s natural resources minister said many countries are committed “to help as much as we can in terms of displacing Russian oil and gas”.

The world’s fourth-biggest oil producer has committed to exporting an extra 200,000 barrels of oil.

It’s Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told BBC News it would also export an additional 100,000 barrels of natural gas.

It follows requests from its allies at a meeting of the world’s energy ministers at the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris, which pledged to accelerate the move to clean energy.

“We expect that by the end of the year we will be fully up to the 300,000 barrels,” said Mr Wilkinson.

However, that is only a fraction of the three million barrels a day that the IEA says will be removed from global markets by next month because of sanctions against Russia.

