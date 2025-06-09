BPO industry poised for global recognition

[File Photo]

Fiji is showcasing its growing business process outsourcing sector at BPO Exchange 2025 in Sydney next week.

It aims to strengthen its position as the Pacific’s leading outsourcing destination.

Outsource Fiji President Morika Hunter said this was a defining moment, showing that Fiji is capable, competitive and confident.

[File Photo]

She adds the sector’s growth reflects strong collaboration between the private sector, government and development partners, with investments in infrastructure, digital policy and workforce training.

Hunter points out that Fiji’s advantage lies in its people, who combine professionalism with empathy, a quality sought by global clients.

Executive Director Josefa Wivou said the Sydney event builds on previous showcases, reinforcing Fiji as a reliable, people-centred nearshore partner.

Wivou adds every engagement strengthens the vision to create a sustainable, inclusive BPO industry that drives job creation and economic growth.

The event will also provide networking opportunities and promote Fiji as a hub for customer experience, IT, finance and back-office services.

