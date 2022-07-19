BAF launches ePhyto Fiji Project

Exporters of plants and plant products in the country can now apply for the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji’s export clearance and certification from the comfort of their office through the newly launched ePhyto Fiji Project.

While speaking at the project launch, Board Chair, Naushad Ali, says the project aims to take BAF into the new era of paperless certification systems.

“The ePhyto Fiji Project will change the way BAF operates and provides service to local, regional, and international stakeholders.” The ePhyto solution has been the missing link in BAF’s pursuit of a safe and efficient trading vision. “

Ali says the time and travel logistics currently required by exporters to physically lodge a paper application and to receive paper certification will be a thing of the past.

He says this will ensure timely amendments as information will be stored in a database file and can be easily retrieved, and will also improve the data input accuracy for exporters.

This project is a collaboration between the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji and its global partners—the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation, GFA Consulting Group, International Plan Protection Convention, and the World Bank.