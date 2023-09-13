Artist turns childhood passion into a business

Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

A local artist has transformed his childhood passion for drawing into a thriving business with a unique twist – using his artistic talents to shed light on critical issues through comical illustrations and thought-provoking text.

With a career that has taken him across the region, collaborating with experts to hone his craft, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu’s work has become an essential tool in addressing issues that ignite passions within communities.

Ratu Naiqama says that from a young age, he found solace and inspiration in his art, ultimately turning it into a means of raising awareness about topics close to people’s hearts.

“ I get to sit in these big conferences and these meetings and I get to translate some of the key points and messages that are sometimes a bit too technical for the public to understand so as a visual representation, I get to take these messages and it’s converted into like a funny icebreaker cartoon.”

He says that many of his drawings tend to mellow down the atmosphere, recognizing the value of humour and creativity in bridging gaps during intense discussions.



Through a combination of cleverly crafted drawings and concise text, he creates a space where people can engage with serious matters in a more approachable and lighthearted manner.

Ratu Naiqama shares that his drawings, filled with punchlines and visual storytelling, offer a memorable recap of the discussions held during these events.

He can generate almost 10 live illustrations in a day’s conference sitting.