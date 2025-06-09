Zelenskiy says he will meet US and European representatives in Berlin

[Source: Reuters]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would meet U.S. and European representatives in Berlin to discuss “fundamentals of peace.”

Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed a “dignified” peace and a guarantee that Russia, which invaded his country in 2022, would not attack again.

Germany said earlier on Saturday that it would host U.S. and Ukrainian delegations over the weekend for talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine, before a summit involving European leaders and Zelenskiy in Berlin on Monday.

