US will continue Taiwan-friendly approach after election, senior Taiwan official says

[Source: Reuters]

The United States will continue its friendly approach towards Taiwan after the presidential election and Taiwan will work to prevent China “making trouble” during the transition.

This has been confirmed by a senior Taiwanese security official

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the U.S. presidency and neck and neck in the polls with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris, has made comments on the campaign trail that Taiwan should pay to be protected and also accused the island of stealing American semiconductor business.

Democratically-governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has faced a sustained military pressure campaign from Beijing over the past five years, including four major rounds of war games in the past two years.