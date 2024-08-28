US CDC reports 21 Oropouche cases among travelers

[Source: Reuters]

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that a total of 21 Oropouche virus disease cases among U.S. travelers returning from Cuba have been reported as of Aug. 16.

The Oropouche virus is spread primarily through the bite of an insect known as a midge.

Symptoms of the disease include headache, fever and muscle aches and joint pains.

Most patients reported their symptoms between May and July.

Overall, three patients were hospitalized, and no deaths were reported, the agency said in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Earlier this month, the CDC issued a health alert to notify clinicians and public health authorities of an increase in the disease in the Americas region that has caused two deaths so far this year.

The CDC is working with state public health jurisdictions and international partners to enable rapid detection and surveillance of transmission of the virus and disease to guide public health prevention measures.

Currently, there are no specific treatments or vaccines available for the disease.