New evacuation hub to protect villagers

New facility to boost Tamavua disaster readiness. [PHOTO:SUPPLIED]

A $1.78 million evacuation centre will be built for Tamavua Village in Suva as the government strengthens disaster preparedness and recognises the community’s contribution to national water resources.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau statesthe project is funded through the Infrastructure Natural Resource Owners Grant Programme.

He said the investment acknowledges Tamavua’s role in supporting the Savura Raw Water Catchment and Pump Station, which supplies water to the greater Suva and Lami areas.

Ro Filipe said the new facility would improve the community’s ability to respond during disasters while also providing a space for social and development activities.

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The two-storey evacuation centre will include a women’s resource centre, kitchen, dispensary, washrooms and a multi-purpose hall for meetings and training.

The facility will also serve as an emergency shelter during times of disaster.

The project includes improved access and infrastructure upgrades aimed at benefiting the resource-owning community.