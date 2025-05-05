Two dead, two critical in single-vehicle crash near Sale

[ Source: ABC News ]

Two people are dead and another two are fighting for their lives in hospital after a car crash north of Sale in Victoria’s Gippsland region on Sunday afternoon.

The car is thought to have rolled before hitting a barricade on Briagolong Road near the small town of Briagolong, at about 3:45pm.

Emergency services found two people dead at the scene.

Paramedics treated a woman aged in her 30s and a teenage girl, stabilising them before they were flown to Melbourne hospitals in a critical condition.

The woman has been taken to the Alfred Hospital while the teenager has been flown to the Royal Children’s Hospital.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said investigations into the cause of the crash had begun.

He said all four occupants were yet to be formally identified.

