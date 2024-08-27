Six killed in 'most massive' Russian air attack, Ukraine says

[Source: BBC]

Russia has launched one of its biggest air attacks on Ukraine of the war so far, the head of the Ukrainian air force has said.

At least six people were killed and dozens wounded as missiles and drones were fired into more than half of Ukraine’s regions on Monday.

Power infrastructure was hit, causing widespread blackouts, as the entire country was put under air raid alert and told to take shelter.

Russia confirmed it had launched attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure – one of its long-term tactics – and said all its targets were hit.

The barrage of missile and drone attacks began across the country overnight on Monday and continued into the morning.

According to Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of Ukraine’s air force, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 attack drones. Out of them, Ukraine shot down 102 missiles and 99 drones, he said on Telegram.

Mr. Oleshchuk called the combined strike “the most massive aerial attack”.

Previously, an attack last December when 158 missiles and drones were fired at Ukraine, had been considered the largest attack so far.

While the main target of this attack was energy infrastructure, it was also an attempt by Moscow to strike at Ukraine’s reserves of another key resource: morale.