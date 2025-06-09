Portugal general strike stalls transport, closes schools in labour reform protest

[Source: Reuters]

Train services ground to a halt across Portugal on Thursday, hundreds of flights were cancelled, and schools closed as unions launched a first general strike in over a decade and thousands of workers marched in protest against proposed labour reforms.

The minority centre-right government says the proposed changes – amending more than 100 labour-code articles – aim to boost productivity and spur economic growth.

But unions accuse it of tilting power toward employers at the expense of workers’ rights, despite a strong economy and low unemployment.

The bill, yet to be submitted to parliament, is expected to pass with backing from the far-right Chega party.

Workers rallied by the parliament building in central Lisbon, some carrying signs that read “No to the labor package” and “Firing without reason is doing the boss’ bidding”.

“The reform gives privileges to the privileged and ends up harming those who are already suffering,” 25-year-old administrative assistant Rafaela Jesus said as she marched.

Helena Monteiro, a 50-year-old teacher, said the package represented the “general dehumanisation” of labour laws: “They are forgetting that workers are human beings and not machines”.

Some public transport operated due to minimum service requirements imposed by authorities, but Lisbon’s streets were noticeably quieter.

While hospitals stayed open, most surgeries and appointments have been postponed as nursing staff walked out.

The government played down the impact and said workers in the private sector, who outnumber public sector employees roughly five to one, did not join the labour action, although some were affected by transport stoppages.

“The vast majority of the country is working … This seems more like a partial public sector strike” than a general one, Cabinet Minister Antonio Leitao Amaro told a news briefing.

Unions, however, cited disruptions at several large companies, including the auto industry hub around Volkswagen’s Autoeuropa plant near Lisbon, where the morning shift downed tools.

“The government is only trying to minimise the impact of the strike to continue pushing its political agenda, but the workers will certainly resist, as they are doing now,” Tiago Oliveira, secretary-general of the umbrella union CGTP, told reporters, adding that a “major general strike” was underway.

