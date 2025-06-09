Girmit legacy remembered through restored monument

Preserving stories from the Girmit era is important to ensure future generations understand the struggles and sacrifices of their ancestors, says Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh.

Singh made the comments during the unveiling of the refurbished Syria Monument in Nausori as part of the 147th National Girmit Commemoration.

The monument commemorates the victims and survivors of the 1884 Syria shipwreck near Nasilai in Nausori.

Singh says monuments such as the Syria site serve as important reminders of the hardships faced by Girmitiyas who arrived in Fiji between 1879 and 1916 under the indenture system.

Article continues after advertisement

Insert: 160526PPMONUMENT

“I firmly believe that preserving sites such as this is essential for safeguarding our collective history and identity. If we fail to preserve these stories and memories, we risk losing an important part of who we are as a nation.”

Singh says the refurbished monument will help more people learn about the Girmit journey.

Future generations will look upon this monument and remember that in 2026 we renewed our commitment to honoring the Girmit legacy and ensuring the sacrifices of our ancestors are never forgotten. As we unveil the refurbished Syria Monument, let it serve as a beacon of remembrance, unity, and resilience.

The Syria shipwreck remains a significant chapter in Fiji’s Girmit history, symbolizing both tragedy and the resilience of the indentured labourers who helped shape modern Fiji.