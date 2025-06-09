Weakening homes threaten social cohesion

Rising cases of child abuse, domestic violence and HIV are being linked to weakening family structures.

Experts warn this is driving a growing social breakdown at household level.

The issue was raised at a faith-based leaders’ forum on the Social Cohesion and Reconciliation (SCORE) Index Assessment. Participants were told the findings point to serious strain within families and communities.

Hare Krishna Spokesperson Dr Rajesh Maharaj said the situation was an urgent national concern. He said the findings reflect problems that need immediate attention.

Article continues after advertisement

He said family values are declining in many homes. He added that this is affecting behaviour and stability in society.

“The suggestion is that if we can all communicate on a regular basis, ideally on a daily basis, or at least five times a day, quality family time, where the whole family just puts the phone aside and everything aside, and sits down and just has a good half-an-hour talk.”

Dr Maharaj pointed to mobile phones and easy internet access. He said these are reducing real communication at home. He said young people are most affected.

He warned that the breakdown starts within families. He said national cohesion cannot improve without stronger households.

He called for urgent focus on rebuilding family units. He said this must be treated as a priority.

Dr Maharaj proposed structured daily family time. He suggested families put aside phones and distractions. He said at least 30 minutes of face-to-face talk is needed.

He urged religious leaders, government agencies, and health workers to promote the message. He said consistent action is needed to change behaviour.

Dr Maharaj, also a child health specialist, said early intervention was critical. He adds that stronger families are key to reducing wider social harm.

Meanwhile, SeeD researcher Daniel Martinez states that findings from the Social Cohesion and Reconciliation SCORE Index, supported by the United Nations Development Program, show that household dynamics play a central role in shaping attitudes.