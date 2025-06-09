India reaffirms strong Fiji ties through Girmit legacy

India’s High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta says the Girmit legacy continues to strengthen ties between India and Fiji.

Speaking at the 147th National Girmit Commemoration in Suva, he described the Girmit story as one of resilience, endurance, and civilizational continuity.

Mehta says the Girmitiyas who arrived in Fiji from 1879 laid the foundation of the country’s development and contributed to agriculture, culture, education, and other key sectors.

He says their descendants continue to play an important role in Fiji’s growth, while preserving cultural traditions and building a unique Indo-Fijian identity.

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The High Commissioner also highlighted ongoing cooperation between India and Fiji in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and technology, including major development projects and training programmes.

“India-Fiji bilateral partnership has evolved steadily over the years and today spans diverse sectors, including healthcare, development cooperation, culture, agriculture, information technology, education, and capacity building.”

Mehta says initiatives like commemorative stamps and the 50-year Girmit time capsule help preserve the legacy for future generations.