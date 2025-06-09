Mataele carrying mother’s memory into Suva return

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Manasa Mataele says today’s clash in Suva will be an emotional occasion as he prepares to play at HFC Bank Stadium in Drua colours for the first time.

The former Crusaders outside back has previously played in Suva during his professional career, but revealed this return carries deeper meaning following the passing of his mother two years ago.

Mataele shared that one of his strongest memories from his last appearance in Fiji was seeing his mother watching from the stands.

“The last time I played here, my mum was in the stands.”

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The winger admitted returning to the same venue has brought back emotional memories as he prepares for the crucial Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Waratahs.

“Two years ago, losing my mum… just thinking about that at the same time.”

Despite the emotions surrounding the occasion, Mataele says his focus remains on delivering a performance the team and supporters can be proud of.

“We’ve got a job to do… for me, it’s just going out there and putting on a performance that we can all be proud of.”

The Drua host the Waratahs this afternoon in Suva as they continue their push for a top-six finish.

The game will air LIVE on FBC Sports.