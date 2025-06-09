Matanisiga ready for O’Neill challenge

Extra Bula FC defender Gabrieli Matanisiga says he is ready to give his all if called upon to help contain Vanuatu United striker Alex O’Neill in Sunday’s OFC Pro League playoff clash.

O’Neill heads into the encounter as the competition’s leading goal scorer, posing another major attacking threat for the Bula FC defence in a crucial knockout fixture.

With the match expected to be tightly contested, Matanisiga could play a key role in the heart of defence as Bula aims to slow down one of the tournament’s most dangerous forwards.

“If I get a chance to play, I’ll try to give my best.”

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The defender’s comments reflect the determination within the Bula FC camp as the side prepares for one of its biggest matches of the season.

Bula FC takes on Vanuatu United this Sunday with a place in the OFC Pro League semi-finals on the line.

The match will air live on FBC2.