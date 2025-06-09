Fiji, UN strengthen development partnership

Fiji and the United Nations have signed a new 2025–2027 plan focused on climate resilience, essential services, and inclusive economic growth.

The agreement aligns with Fiji’s National Development Plan and Vision 2050, while also supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says, the plan will help strengthen disaster resilience, improve access to health, education and social protection, and support better governance and decision-making.

The plan aims to improve coordination between government and development partners to effectively deliver results.

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“These priorities reflect our determination to ensure that no one is left behind. A key strength of the CRP is its emphasis on coordination, evidence, and impact with the help of the United Nations team.”

Immanuel says, that partnership will also ensure financial transparency for the crisis we are facing.

United Nations resident coordinator, Dirk Wagener says the UN remains committed to supporting Fiji’s development priorities through the new plan.

The CRP focuses on strengthening climate resilience, improving services, promoting inclusive growth, and ensuring accountability through data-driven coordination.