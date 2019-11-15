More travel restrictions are on the way - PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there will be further border restrictions as New Zealand responds to the Covid-19 outbreak.

New Zealand still has five confirmed cases based on positive test results and two probable cases, after the Health Ministry confirmed there are no additional cases in the country, for the sixth day in a row.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Ardern said more border restrictions are on the way, and the Covid-19 Cabinet Committee will meet over the weekend to discuss what exactly they will be.

Ardern said additional work was needed around the potential ramifications of the committee’s decisions, such as access to pharmaceutical products that come into the country through passenger travel.

Ms Ardern expects to announce the new travel restrictions over the weekend.

At the moment, foreign travellers arriving from mainland China and Iran are banned from entering the country. Travellers from South Korea and Italy are asked to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival.

Ardern also said New Zealand had a responsibility as a gateway to the Pacific to do everything it could to stop the spread of Covid-19 there.