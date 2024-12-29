Man dies after bitten by shark while fishing

Emergency services were called to Humpy Island after reports of a shark attack. (Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS)

A man has died after he was attacked by a shark while fishing with his family.

Emergency services were called to Humpy Island in the Keppel Bay Islands National Park, about 18km off the central Queensland coast, on Saturday following reports a man had been attacked.

The 40-year-old was bitten by the shark while fishing with family members about 4.30pm, a Queensland Police spokesman told AAP.

Despite efforts by paramedics to save his life, the man succumbed to his injuries just before 6pm.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

There have been at least four other shark attacks in Australian waters in 2024, according to the Australian Shark Incident Database.

They include a woman who suffered significant injuries to her leg from a shark bite while snorkelling in the ocean off Mackay in October, and a woman who was badly wounded after being bitten on the leg while swimming in Elizabeth Bay in Sydney Harbour in January.