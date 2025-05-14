World

Jose Mujica, Uruguay's former leader, dead at 89

Reuters

May 14, 2025 12:50 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Jose Mujica, a one-time guerrilla and later president of Uruguay who drove a beat-up old VW Beetle and enacted progressive reforms that carried his reputation well beyond South America, has died aged 89.

The straight-talking Mujica, known to many Uruguayans by his nickname “Pepe”, led the small farming country’s leftist government from 2010 to 2015 after convincing voters his radical past was a closed chapter.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of our comrade Pepe Mujica,” President Yamandu Orsi said in a post on X. “Thank you for everything you gave us and for your deep love for your people.”

Article continues after advertisement

As president, Mujica adopted what was then a pioneering liberal stance on issues related to civil liberties. He signed a law allowing gay marriage and abortions in early pregnancy, and backed a proposal to legalize marijuana sales.

The former were a big shift for Catholic Latin America, and the latter move was at the time almost unprecedented worldwide.

Mexico’s leftist President Claudia Sheinbaum joined a host of regional leaders in mourning Mujica’s death.

“We deeply regret the passing of our beloved Pepe Mujica, an example to Latin America and the entire world for his wisdom, foresight, and simplicity,” she wrote on X.

During his term in office, Mujica refused to move to the presidential residence, choosing to stay in his modest home where he kept a small flower farm in a suburb of capital Montevideo.

Shunning a formal suit and tie, it was common to see him driving around in his Beetle or eating at downtown restaurants where office workers had lunch.

In a May 2024 interview with Reuters in the tin-roofed house that he shared with his wife, former senator Lucia Topolansky, he said he had kept the old Beetle and that it was still in “phenomenal” condition.

But, he added, he preferred a turn on the tractor that was “more entertaining” than a car and where “you have time to think.”

Critics questioned Mujica’s tendency to break with protocol, while his blunt and occasionally uncouth statements sometimes forced him to explain himself, under pressure from opponents and political allies alike.

But it was his down-to-earth style and progressive musings that endeared him to many Uruguayans.

“The problem is that the world is run by old people, who forget what they were like when they were young,” Mujica said during the 2024 interview.

Mujica himself was 74 when he became president. He was elected with 52% of the vote, despite some voters’ concerns about his age and his past as one of the leaders of the Tupamaros rebel group in the 1960s and 1970s.

Lucia Topolansky was Mujica’s long-term partner, dating back to their days in the Tupamaros.

The couple married in 2005 and she later served as vice president from 2017-2020.

After leaving office, they remained politically active, regularly attending inaugurations of Latin American presidents and giving crucial backing to candidates in Uruguay, including Orsi, who took office in March 2025.

They stopped growing flowers on their smallholding but continued to cultivate vegetables, including tomatoes that Topolansky pickled each season.

BEHIND BARS

Jose Mujica’s birth certificate recorded him as born in 1935, although he claimed there was an error and that he was actually born a year earlier. He once described his upbringing as “dignified poverty.”

Mujica’s father died when he was 9 or 10 years old and as a boy he helped his mother maintain the farm where they grew flowers and kept chickens and a few cows.

At the time Mujica became interested in politics, Uruguay’s left was weak and fractured and he began his political career in a progressive wing of the center-right National Party.

In the late 1960s, he joined the Marxist Tupamaros guerrilla movement, which sought to weaken Uruguay’s conservative government through robberies, political kidnappings and bombings.

Mujica later said that he never killed anyone but was involved in several violent clashes with police and soldiers and was once shot six times.

Uruguay’s security forces gained the upper hand over the Tupamaros by the time the military swept to power in a 1973 coup, marking the start of a 12-year dictatorship in which about 200 people were kidnapped and killed. Thousands more were jailed and tortured.

Mujica spent almost 15 years behind bars, many in solitary confinement, lying at the bottom of an old horse trough with only ants for company. He managed to escape twice, once by tunneling into a nearby house.

His biggest “vice” as he approached 90, he later said, was talking to himself, alluding to his time in isolation.

When democracy was restored to the farming country of roughly 3 million people in 1985, Mujica was released and returned to politics, gradually becoming a prominent figure on the left.

He served as agriculture minister in the center-left coalition of his predecessor, President Tabaré Vázquez, who would go on to succeed him from 2015 to 2020.

Mujica’s support base was on the left but he maintained a fluid dialogue with opponents within the center-right, inviting them to traditional barbecues at his home.

“We can’t pretend to agree on everything. We have to agree with what there is, not with what we like,” he said.

He believed drugs should be decriminalized “under strict state control” and addiction addressed.

“I do not defend drug use. But I can’t defend (a ban) because now we have two problems: drug addiction, which is a disease, and narcotrafficking, which is worse,” he said.

In retirement, he remained resolutely optimistic.

“I want to convey to all the young people that life is beautiful, but it wears out and you fall,” he said following a cancer diagnosis.

“The point is to start over every time you fall, and if there is anger, transform it into hope.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

NSAAC to boost mental health support in schools

Fiji joins efforts to tackle illegal e-cigarette use

Speeding costs lives after fatal weekend crashes

Fiji and NZ agree to deepen cooperation

New Permanent Secretaries appointed

Predators hide behind familiar faces warns Dr. Sevanants

School drug counselling uncovers meth use

Police make progress in cybercrime fight

Seaqaqa poised to become major business hub

Young diabetics avoid treatment: Niumataiwalu

Tunabuna advocates for health checks

Jose Mujica, Uruguay's former leader, dead at 89

Simu Liu announces engagement to girlfriend Allison Hsu

Drua denies telling players to counter charges

Lautoka clash most likely to be the last for a few players

Women in black hyped for semis

Trump to remove US sanctions on Syria

Bulldogs, Cowboys, Knights and Dragons set for Las Vegas NRL

AFLPA 'disappointed' in AFL's

MFO Director General praises Fiji’s peacekeeping efforts

Morgan Wallen says he was ‘just ready to go home’

Israel hits Gaza hospital as strikes resume following hostage release

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off coast of Jalisco

Rapper Tory Lanez recovering after being ‘stabbed 14 times’

Kardashian tells court she ‘absolutely thought’ robbers would kill her in $10 million heist

Canada's Carney unveils economy-focused cabinet amid US trade war

Drua ready to head into battle

Kativerata impressed with FNRL U18 side

Rewa powers through catch-up schedule

Coach Murray and Djokovic part ways ahead of French Open

Cricket Australia backs players reluctant to return to India with IPL slated to resume

Welfare recipients graduate from business training

Zelensky vows to 'do everything' to ensure direct talks with Putin in Turkey

Forum focuses on regional fisheries priorities

Some 270,000 pilgrims pray for Pope Leo

Ousted Bangladesh PM Hasina’s party barred from election

Drua seeks redemption in final two matches

Japan's finance minister wants to discuss forex with Bessent

Rabuka puts succession issue on the table

Coalition politics hindering progress, says PM

Disney, Miral announce plans for new Disney theme park in Abu Dhabi

Police seeks community input

UNDP supports Pacific Resilience Facility

Buleki makes inaugural Bulldogs side for NRLW

Youth disaster preparedness revived

Two Fiji clubs advance in OFC professional league selection

First white South Africans arrive in US

Fiji and Tonga forge stronger ties

Consumer watchdog appoints new board

Berklee’s first Fijian Music Therapy graduate

'Lomu-like': Horan's huge World Cup call for Suaalii

The Who to say goodbye with North America tour

Australia's Albanese Labor government sworn in for second term

Stanley Tucci says hosting tougher than acting

Pigeon rescue crew find peace in tending London's flocks

Poland to shut Russian consulate after Moscow found to be behind Warsaw arson attack

Drua to improve ranking in last two matches

Rotuma recognised for role in rebuilding a united Fiji

FNRL U18 start camp with basic life skills training

PM considering fiscal year shift

Singh excited for rematch against Dauloloma

Fiji to boost international protection for kava

Stakeholders ramp up fall armyworm response

Duterte wins hometown mayoral election

Ba women to face Hekari United in semis

Stars strive to dispel tariff gloom at Cannes Film Festival

Homegrown Pacific solutions gain momentum

Syria's Sharaa skips Iraq summit after firestorm

Video shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs hitting and kicking then-girlfriend in hotel hallway

Accident in Ra claims one life, three hospitalized

Fiji targets BPO growth at symposium

Global stocks surge after US, China pause tariff war, but uncertainty remains

Japanese 'salarymen' in suits inspire with acrobatic stunts

Lal withdraws support from opposition group

Guinea's prime minister announces elections in December 2025

Eurovision is here, and Final Destination returns

Markets rise as US and China agree to slash tariffs

Mediterranean Blue Diamond' could fetch $20 million at auction

Tudrau calls out for support

Azeem dedicates win to supporters

Ancelotti to leave Real Madrid to coach Brazil

Former addicts now serving as village officers

India great Kohli retires from Test cricket

Chaudhry and son warned against "racist" social media posts

The coalition trust bubble has burst: PM

14 farms infested with Fall Armyworm

FCCC struggles with enforcement

Entire Gaza population at critical risk of famine

New India-Fiji pact to lower medicine costs

FDB urged to undergo major review

Preparations for Tonga Schoolboys progressing well

FHRADC concerned over alleged abuse of migrant workers

Barry Keoghan meets ringo starr ahead of Beatles Biopic

A$AP Rocky’s grandma waits for Colman Domingo at Met Gala after party

New Zealand United emerges victorious

Calls for tougher crime prevention in Nausori

Labasa family honoured for embracing diversity

Zelensky challenges Putin’s offer to meet after Russia ignores ceasefire demand

Girmit day drives national reflection: DPM Prasad

Methodist church expands reach to help at-risk youth

FIFA friendly matches important

Nasinu determined despite challenges

Heavy rain alert remains for North

Adam Scott joins ‘Studio’ gag

Indian IT exporter LTIMindtree bags $450 million deal, its largest ever

Israel's Herzog calls on international community to help with new Gaza aid plan

Taylor Swift subpoenaed in lively–baldoni legal dispute

Trump to accept Qatar 747 for Air Force One

Police boost officer wellness efforts

Lautoka dedicates win to their fans

Unity and peace is the only way forward: PM

Radrodro stresses importance of Girmit legacy

One dead, three injured in Korolevu accident

Todd to select sides for two major international tournaments

Health Ministry urges early detection amid grim Lupus data

Thirteen dead after blast during Indonesian military ammunition disposal

Suva to face NZ United in FGSA final

Turagavou raises concern over sexual violence cases

Kendrick Lamar Leads 2025 BET Award Noms

Warriors need win without Curry

France to respond firmly after Algeria expels more officials

Jackson optimistic of Drua’s future

Review underway on price-controlled goods list

Teams confirmed for Fiji FACT

32 recruits to join next RFMF intake after oversight

Defending champions Lautoka survive relegation scare

Young Kulas to head into camp

Girmitiyas honoured for shaping Fiji’s economy

Semi-final spots confirmed

President urges scouts to avoid harmful behaviour

Storm thumps West Tigers

Cecily Strong and Colin Jost make surprise cameos in ‘SNL’ cold open

Violence stems from misguided beliefs, says Pastor

Breakdown still an area of concern for Drua

Pope Leo visits Pope Francis' tomb and Marian shrine on first trip outside Vatican

Nagigi farmer urges single mothers not to give up

Likiculacula dedicates win to mothers across the country

Committee recommends urgent financial reforms

Team Fiji finishes strong in Global Chess League season

Media shape global perceptions of Fiji’s tourism: Gavoka

Kiran calls for daily commitment to honouring mothers

Azeem proud with team’s performance in FGSA Tourney

Brad Arnold diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer

Putin proposes direct peace talks with Ukraine after three years of war

US and Chinese officials to resume talks to ease trade war on Sunday

Fijian Drua eyes strong finish

Police officers told to respect chain of command

Elton uses boxing to teach sons valuable life lessons

PM defends expenses

Turbidity issues impact water supply

Venue changed for two Premier League matches

Day two events of Girmit commemoration cancelled

Unity key to Fiji’s future: Singh

Ellen DeGeneres embraces countryside life in UK

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make red carpet debut

Mothers celebrated for love and Sacrifice

Ba Women’s through to semi-finals

Albania votes as PM Rama seeks fourth term

Silktails falls to Sydney Rabbitohs

Iran will not back down from nuclear rights

European leaders tell Putin to agree to Ukraine ceasefire or face new sanctions

Explosions reported after India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire

Missed opportunities sees Cowboys draw with Panthers

Yaqona consumption taken out of context: Tui Suva

Doge apologizes to mothers across the country

Nasinu FC ready to take on Rewa

Tonga trade mission generates leads

PM calls for respect and protection of women

Chiefs too strong for Crusaders

The rise, fall and remaking of Tim Smith, the greatest rookie in NRL history

Wallaroos lose 38-12 to Black Ferns in Pacific Four Series

Radrodro orders Takayawa to remove social media post

Southampton dold Man City in goalless draw

Clarksdale pushes for local 'Sinners' screening

Super Rugby competition not easy, says Jackson

Retention remains key despite adequate staffing

New vessel to strengthen disaster response

Nayacalevu mourns Raisuqe’s passing

Girmit descendants honoured in Labasa

Global South pushes back, demands equity and partnership

Fiji remains committed to sustainable tourism

Jeff Bridges shares positive health update

Chaotic start to Vodafone Cup

Chopra postpones javelin meet amid India-Pakistan conflict

Ahead of China-US talks, Trump says 80% tariff 'seems right'

Golden Globes add Podcast Award category

Warm American welcome for new pope masks US church's deep divide

Jackson disappointed after loss to Blues

Impressive start for Lami 3 at Gujarati Tourney

Australian Golden Glove next up for Fiji Amateur Boxing

COMPOL orders probe into alleged misconduct

Iran to send Russia launchers for short-range missiles, sources say

Food outlet closed over hygiene breaches

Girmit legacy crucial for youth: Ratu Naiqama

FCCC modernizes renewable energy licensing

In Peru's north, locals remember Pope Leo driving pick-up, playing tennis

Haaland 'ready and fit' to make Man City return

Cannes Festival draws hollywood heavyweights

Blasts rock Indian Kashmir, Amritsar as Pakistan conflict escalates

US, Europeans finalising 30-day Ukraine-Russia ceasefire proposal, says diplomatic source