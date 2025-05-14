Jose Mujica, Uruguay's former leader, dead at 89

[Source: Reuters]

Jose Mujica, a one-time guerrilla and later president of Uruguay who drove a beat-up old VW Beetle and enacted progressive reforms that carried his reputation well beyond South America, has died aged 89.

The straight-talking Mujica, known to many Uruguayans by his nickname “Pepe”, led the small farming country’s leftist government from 2010 to 2015 after convincing voters his radical past was a closed chapter.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of our comrade Pepe Mujica,” President Yamandu Orsi said in a post on X. “Thank you for everything you gave us and for your deep love for your people.”

As president, Mujica adopted what was then a pioneering liberal stance on issues related to civil liberties. He signed a law allowing gay marriage and abortions in early pregnancy, and backed a proposal to legalize marijuana sales.

The former were a big shift for Catholic Latin America, and the latter move was at the time almost unprecedented worldwide.

Mexico’s leftist President Claudia Sheinbaum joined a host of regional leaders in mourning Mujica’s death.

“We deeply regret the passing of our beloved Pepe Mujica, an example to Latin America and the entire world for his wisdom, foresight, and simplicity,” she wrote on X.

During his term in office, Mujica refused to move to the presidential residence, choosing to stay in his modest home where he kept a small flower farm in a suburb of capital Montevideo.

Shunning a formal suit and tie, it was common to see him driving around in his Beetle or eating at downtown restaurants where office workers had lunch.

In a May 2024 interview with Reuters in the tin-roofed house that he shared with his wife, former senator Lucia Topolansky, he said he had kept the old Beetle and that it was still in “phenomenal” condition.

But, he added, he preferred a turn on the tractor that was “more entertaining” than a car and where “you have time to think.”

Critics questioned Mujica’s tendency to break with protocol, while his blunt and occasionally uncouth statements sometimes forced him to explain himself, under pressure from opponents and political allies alike.

But it was his down-to-earth style and progressive musings that endeared him to many Uruguayans.

“The problem is that the world is run by old people, who forget what they were like when they were young,” Mujica said during the 2024 interview.

Mujica himself was 74 when he became president. He was elected with 52% of the vote, despite some voters’ concerns about his age and his past as one of the leaders of the Tupamaros rebel group in the 1960s and 1970s.

Lucia Topolansky was Mujica’s long-term partner, dating back to their days in the Tupamaros.

The couple married in 2005 and she later served as vice president from 2017-2020.

After leaving office, they remained politically active, regularly attending inaugurations of Latin American presidents and giving crucial backing to candidates in Uruguay, including Orsi, who took office in March 2025.

They stopped growing flowers on their smallholding but continued to cultivate vegetables, including tomatoes that Topolansky pickled each season.

BEHIND BARS

Jose Mujica’s birth certificate recorded him as born in 1935, although he claimed there was an error and that he was actually born a year earlier. He once described his upbringing as “dignified poverty.”

Mujica’s father died when he was 9 or 10 years old and as a boy he helped his mother maintain the farm where they grew flowers and kept chickens and a few cows.

At the time Mujica became interested in politics, Uruguay’s left was weak and fractured and he began his political career in a progressive wing of the center-right National Party.

In the late 1960s, he joined the Marxist Tupamaros guerrilla movement, which sought to weaken Uruguay’s conservative government through robberies, political kidnappings and bombings.

Mujica later said that he never killed anyone but was involved in several violent clashes with police and soldiers and was once shot six times.

Uruguay’s security forces gained the upper hand over the Tupamaros by the time the military swept to power in a 1973 coup, marking the start of a 12-year dictatorship in which about 200 people were kidnapped and killed. Thousands more were jailed and tortured.

Mujica spent almost 15 years behind bars, many in solitary confinement, lying at the bottom of an old horse trough with only ants for company. He managed to escape twice, once by tunneling into a nearby house.

His biggest “vice” as he approached 90, he later said, was talking to himself, alluding to his time in isolation.

When democracy was restored to the farming country of roughly 3 million people in 1985, Mujica was released and returned to politics, gradually becoming a prominent figure on the left.

He served as agriculture minister in the center-left coalition of his predecessor, President Tabaré Vázquez, who would go on to succeed him from 2015 to 2020.

Mujica’s support base was on the left but he maintained a fluid dialogue with opponents within the center-right, inviting them to traditional barbecues at his home.

“We can’t pretend to agree on everything. We have to agree with what there is, not with what we like,” he said.

He believed drugs should be decriminalized “under strict state control” and addiction addressed.

“I do not defend drug use. But I can’t defend (a ban) because now we have two problems: drug addiction, which is a disease, and narcotrafficking, which is worse,” he said.

In retirement, he remained resolutely optimistic.

“I want to convey to all the young people that life is beautiful, but it wears out and you fall,” he said following a cancer diagnosis.

“The point is to start over every time you fall, and if there is anger, transform it into hope.”

