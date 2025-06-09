World

Israel to decide which foreign troops join Gaza force

Reuters

October 27, 2025 11:00 am

Source: Reuters

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel would determine which foreign forces it would allow as part of a planned international force in Gaza to help secure a fragile ceasefire under U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan.

It remains unclear whether Arab and other states will be ready to commit troops, in part given the refusal of Palestinian Hamas militants to disarm as called for by the plan, while Israel has voiced concerns about the make-up of the force.

While the Trump administration has ruled out sending U.S. soldiers into the Gaza Strip, it has been speaking to Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Azerbaijan to contribute to the multinational force.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are in control of our security, and we have also made it clear regarding international forces that Israel will determine which forces are unacceptable to us, and this is how we operate and will continue to operate,” Netanyahu said.

“This is, of course, acceptable to the United States as well, as its most senior representatives have expressed in recent days,” he told a session of his cabinet.

Israel, which besieged Gaza for two years to back up its air and ground war in the enclave against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group’s cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, continues to control all access to the territory.

ISRAEL OPPOSED TO TURKISH ROLE IN GAZA FORCE

Last week Netanyahu hinted that he would be opposed to any role for Turkish security forces in Gaza. Once-warm Turkish-Israeli relations soured drastically during the Gaza war, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan lambasting Israel’s devastating air and ground campaign in the small Palestinian enclave.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on a visit to Israel aimed at shoring up the truce, said on Friday the international force would have to be made up of “countries that Israel’s comfortable with”. He made no comment on Turkish involvement.

Rubio added that Gaza’s future governance still needed to be worked out among Israel and partner nations but could not include Hamas.

Rubio later said U.S. officials were receiving input on a possible U.N. resolution or international agreement to authorise the multinational force in Gaza and would discuss the issue in Qatar, a key Gulf mediator on Gaza, on Sunday.

A major challenge to Trump’s plan is that Hamas has balked at disarming. Since the ceasefire took hold two weeks ago as the first stage of Trump’s 20-point plan, Hamas has waged a violent crackdown on clans that have tested its grip on power.

ISRAEL SAYS HAMAS KNOWS WHERE HOSTAGE REMAINS ARE

At the same time, the remains of 13 deceased hostages remain in Gaza with Hamas citing obstacles to locating them in the pervasive rubble left by the fighting.

An Israeli government spokesperson said on Sunday Hamas, which released the remaining 20 living hostages it took in its October 2023 assault, knew where the bodies were.

“Israel is aware that Hamas knows where our deceased hostages are, in fact, located. If Hamas made more of an effort, they would be able to retrieve the remains of our hostages,” the spokesperson said.

Israel had, however, allowed the entry of an Egyptian technical team to work with the Red Cross to locate the bodies. She said the team would use excavator machines and trucks for the search beyond the so-called yellow line in Gaza behind which Israeli troops have initially pulled back under Trump’s plan.

Netanyahu began the cabinet session by stressing Israel was an independent country, rejecting the notion that “the American administration controls me and dictates Israel’s security policy.” Israel and the U.S., he said, are a “partnership.”

Diplomats and analysts say Trump managed to push Netanyahu, who had long rejected global pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza, to accept his framework for a broader peace deal and also forced Netanyahu to call Qatar’s leader to apologise after a failed bombing raid targeting Hamas negotiators in that country.

Trump also persuaded Arab states to convince Hamas to return all the Israeli hostages, its key leverage in the war.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

$36m Nakasi Police Station officially opened

Infant among seven killed in fire this month

Police boost investigation standards to strengthen public trust

Fiji boosts geospatial innovations

Burnt cane crisis threatens sugar industry and market access

Overcharging GPs face scrutiny

Nightlife at sacred site sparks push for law reforms

Over 9,000 students begin Year 13 exams today

Judicial review hearing for Malimali begins today

Water supply woes hit small towns

FRCS to complete VMS rollout by next year

Argentines vote in midterms testing Milei’s economic reforms

Bulikula creates history, books last World Cup ticket

Arsenal lead Premier League after strong start to season

Jonathan Bailey sends flowers to Robert Irwin for Wicked tribute

Israel to decide which foreign troops join Gaza force

Putin confirms Burevestnik missile test and move to deployment

Bijou Phillips seeks to change daughter’s surname after divorce

Hurricane Melissa nears Jamaica as Category 4 storm

Netflix unveils Jacob Elordi as creature in del Toro’s Frankenstein

Nelly Furtado steps away from live performances

Sinner battles cramp to claim Vienna Open title

Gunfire kills four during Cameroon opposition protests in Douala

Suspects in Louvre jewel heist arrested near Paris, prosecutor says

Bulikula Ready to take on Nigeria for World Cup spot

Thrilling semi sees Suva survive Kadavu scare

Aston Villa defeat Manchester City in Premier League

Chinese community urged to continue nation building efforts

Samoa secures Pacific Cup final spot after win over Tonga

US and China agree framework of trade deal ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Reece Walsh shines in Test debut

Gavoka calls for stronger tourism–aviation links

New foot crossing brings for Navunisaleka

New leadership for Ba Holdings

Trump headlines ASEAN summit, Thailand-Cambodia to sign ceasefire deal

Determination sees Naitasiri U20 through to Skipper Cup final

Boxers acclimatizing to New Zealand weather

FRCS steps up measures to secure ports and waters

HIV Taskforce urges careful interpretation of data on ethnicity

FCEF criticizes FTUC over Employment Bill contribution

Fourth straight loss for Liverpool

FCS launches 150th celebration with affirmation

Jamaica braces as rapidly intensifying Hurricane Melissa creeps

Ro Filipe stands firm as tensions rise with Goundar Shipping

Rampant Australia crush England 26-6 at Wembley

Sinner sets up Vienna final with Zverev

M-PAiSA balances will need to be declared

President urges diaspora to maintain Fijian values

Fiji reaffirms commitment to multilateralism at UN 80th anniversary

Israeli military says it conducted 'targeted strike' in central Gaza

Wallabies star Marika Koroibete announces International retirement

Fijians to earn cash from plastic waste by next year

UNFPA boosts HIV services across 130 health facilities nationwide

Kikau ties the knot in Nadi

Yavutu programme promotes inclusive and collaborative teaching

Divine Farm expands to boost food security and rural jobs

Naitasiri to face Malolo in Skipper Cup final

Fiji commemorates 170 years of Chinese contribution

FHL unveils high-tech concrete batching plant

Sharma urges clarity on tertiary loan and travel requirements

Prasad to champion Pacific’s climate finance agenda ahead of COP30

Malolo through to Skipper Cup final

Bese steals the show for Suva

President Lalabalavu congratulates Webb on World Rugby appointment

Rokoura farewelled by netball family

Farmers given timeframe, over 1,600 growers yet to begin harvesting

Prefabricated pharmacy to improve patient access in Lautoka

Nawaqanitawase set for rugby union return in 2027

Pacific states warn on rising sea level

MSMEs still struggling says Nata

Namosi Women fight back to book spot in final

Dubai 7s pool draws released

Spike in heart problems among youth

Labasa taxis worried over ‘pari’ base legality

Tribunal of suspended Corrections Commissioner to begin early next month

Fiji plans to boost urban tourism and maximize local economic gains

Lautoka prioritizes climate resilience

US, Chinese officials face off on export controls, Trump tariff threat in Malaysia

Injuries force changes in Flying Fijians squad

Naitasiri Rugby pushes through pressure

Kamikamica granted a $10, 000 bail bond

Voter awareness gaps highlighted

Auvray, Rodu to lead Bula FC in Pro League

New bail application made by alleged murder accused

Lautoka launches first Voluntary Local Review to drive sustainable growth

High compliance costs hinder MSME growth, council urges reforms

Corrections gears up for tough Cakobau Bowl clash

Director questions 'Netflix-ization' of true crime storytelling

Immigrant doctors vital to US rural care amid visa fee debate

Former Corrections officer further remanded by high court

Fiji leads Pacific’s digital parliament drive

Australia–Fiji Business Council strengthens economic ties in Gold Coast

EU fails to back frozen Russian cash loan - but vows to support Ukraine

Kristen Bell recalls filming intimate scene while pregnant

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

Trump heads to Asia amid rising trade tensions with China

Apple TV comedy Shrinking returns for season 3 in January 2026

New education program targets learning gaps among children

Bula FC finalizes leadership team

Fiji and Australia launch $25M governance partnership

Coaches set to sharpen skills at Fiji FA Futsal course in Ba

Kings Boxing focused on giving back to the community

Trial for Sayed-Khaiyum, Sagar set for next August

Fiji leads push for SIDS priorities

Investment Fiji elected Oceania director on global investment body

Golden Eagle set to soar ahead of Melbourne Cup week

Savannah Guthrie plans to keep wearing pleather pants after mishap

EU vows financial backing for Kyiv, holds off on frozen assets plan

Ex-cop jailed for raping colleague

French MPs clash on New Caledonia’s issues, debates further postponed

9-1-1: Nashville actress Isabelle Tate dies at 23

Hosting boxing events not an easy task

Woman arrested, man on the run after Navosa drug raid

Minister Kiran appointed to represent Asia-Pacific at IPU

Brigitte Bardot disputes false death reports on social media

China state oil majors suspend Russian oil buys due to sanctions, sources say

New tuberculosis and dermatology ward in Nadi Hospital

Chepngetich banned three years for doping violation

US mulls Gaza aid plan that would replace controversial GHF aid operation

Crunchyroll expands anime streaming to Delta flights next year

Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Netflix's rom-com struggles to find its second act

US states warn food aid may stop if shutdown continues

Tuicuvu replaces Masi in Northern tour

Chua to end Fiji women’s coaching stint after MSG Cup

Fiji eyes new agriculture opportunities with Israel

Balawa dismisses rumors of power struggle within People’s Alliance Party

Valetini and Daugunu in Wallabies squad to face Japan

FRCS steps up internal oversight

Southwell ready to lead and learn in Test debut

UTOF invests $150M in three projects

Health services enhanced to support Pacific women and girls

Major League Soccer announces 2025 award finalists

Local workers thrive through employment initiative by Divine farm

Trump says Putin talks 'don't go anywhere' as he imposes new sanctions

FTUC criticizes employers over Amendment Bill

Australia strengthens ties with Fiji Police Force

Fiji reaffirms friendship with Korea

Tessa Thompson finds her own ‘Hedda’

Foreign workers face exploitation risks

US military strikes suspected drug vessels in the eastern Pacific ocean

Rabuka calls for stronger regional collaboration

Real resilience happens when we work together: Ditoka

Mental health remains a key challenge in cancer battle

Malicious prosecution lawsuit by Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting moves to federal court

Cattle theft surges in Tavua with over 70 cases recorded

Fiji Warriors defeat Australian Stockman in Nadi

Ravula and Qing Qing to take plea next month

$100,000 disaster infrastructure investment to boost emergency response

Wows Kids Fiji thankful to boxing community for support

Countdown on for the race that stops a nation

WHO and UNAIDS stress immediate action to combat HIV crisis

‘Bugonia’ is a darkly comic gut punch

Registration, vital statistics law review to improve deaths and life events data

Emma Stone brags about not breaking bones for film 'Bugonia'

Pakistan navy seizes drugs worth nearly $1bn in the Arabian Sea

Fiji athletes set for World Taekwondo Championships in China

Gene Hackman's possessions set for auction in New York

FRCS plans new scanning facilities by 2027

Drua duo set for South Island showdown in NPC final

Balawa hails Kamikamica’s resignation as honourable act

Government balances foreign labour and local skills

Buksh committed to quality boxing

White House East Wing demolished for Trump ballroom project

National Geographic names Fiji a top travel destination

Bulikula shift focus to Nigeria

Sacrilege accused to remain in custody

MSAF confirms CEO suspended, four weeks late

FNU creates new pathways for vocational graduates

US sanctions Russian oil companies as Moscow holds nuclear drills

Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds pay tribute to late Netball Fiji icon

Balawa reaches out as discontent grows among PA youth

Fiji pushes for fair health access in Pacific emergency preparedness

New facility boosts hygiene and safety in Matainoco

Netflix shares drop as Brazilian tax dispute hits earnings

IOC wants no sports events in Indonesia after Israeli athletes' visa ban

Kylie among stars on stage at Prince's Earthshot awards

Prince Harry joins call for superintelligent AI ban

Israeli lawmakers pass first vote on West Bank law plan

US government shutdown puts tax credit programs at risk

Fijian Warriors match gate takings to be donated to FCS

Former Politician recalls coup experience at TRC

Tunimakubu honoured to represent Fiji Bati

Small businesses raise concerns over proposed maternity leave

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern, Liverpool shine in Champions League

North trending cases spark push for early cancer screening

Calls for urgent climate response

Rabuka opens new FLIPS gym, calls for a healthier civil service

Jimmy Butler III, Warriors down LeBron James-less Lakers in opener

Skilled forestry graduates to strengthen sustainable timber practices in the North

Rakiraki communities lead road maintenance and earn livelihoods

Sutherland, Gardner guide Australia to six-wicket win over England

Fiji Warriors name youthful side

Fiji, Israel sign agreement to boost cybersecurity cooperation

Fans shave heads to see sci-fi movie 'Bugonia' starring Emma Stone

Four titles up for grabs at “This Is Boxing”

Veitayaki passes on

Court reminds Bainimarama no one is above the law

Man dies in Edinburgh Drive car crash

MoH strengthens measures against rising alcohol use