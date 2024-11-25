Israel police fired in West Bank

[Source: ABC News]

Israel Border Police have confirmed they fired live rounds at buildings in a West Bank town this month, on the day an Australian student was hit in the face by shrapnel.

However, they have not taken responsibility for her injuries, which may result in her losing vision in her right eye.

On November 15, Ranem Abu Izneid, 20, was peering out of the window of her student accommodation in the town of Abu Dis when she heard a commotion from the street below.

The dentistry student at Al-Quds University, east of Jerusalem, said she was hit in the face by shrapnel from a bullet fired into the window frame, which shattered on impact.

Video circulating on the social media channel Abu Ali Express shows an orthodox Jewish man at the intersection a few doors down from where Ms Izneid lived, on November 15.

The man can be seen shouting in Arabic “Go away from here” at Palestinian onlookers, before a car that appears to be his is set alight.

Video on the Telegram channel shows Border Police arriving in an armored vehicle.

Another vision, obtained by the ABC, shows officers walking along the street before a gunshot is heard.

In response to questions about the incident, Border Police confirmed its officers had been in Abu Dis on the day.

Locals have said they believed the police were using so-called “dum dum” bullets – which expand and sometimes splinter on impact.

When asked whether Border Police was aware Ms Abu Izneid was injured and whether an investigation would be launched, the spokesperson told the ABC that was a matter for the broader Israeli police to answer