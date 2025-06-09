Flying Fijians begin Nations Championship journey

Senirusi Seruvakula at the Nadi International Airport yesterday.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says excitement is building as the national side departed for the United Kingdom last night ahead of the inaugural Nations Championship.

Seruvakula described the departure as a significant moment, with the squad beginning to assemble after players arrived from overseas, including Japan, ahead of the opening fixture.

“It’s very exciting. It’s the first time meeting some of the boys, and we’re now heading off to meet the rest of the squad in Wales.”

The Flying Fijians are set to open their campaign against Wales on July 4, a match Seruvakula says will require immediate alignment and focus from both players and management.

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“It’s a very important game. we meet, everyone has to align with what we’re trying to achieve and perform well.”

Competing against Tier One nations in the Championship, Seruvakula believes the tournament presents a major opportunity for Fiji rugby.

“We’re playing against Tier One teams, and that’s something big for Fiji. The boys are really looking forward to the challenge against Wales.”

The Flying Fijians will take on Wales in their first match next Saturday.