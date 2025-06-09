Houthis resume attacks on Yemen's Mocha port city

[Source: Reuters]
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have resumed attacks on the Red Sea port city of Mocha, a Yemeni military spokesperson said.
Footage shown by Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV showed the launch of several ballistic missiles and drones, which Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a post on Telegram targeted Saudi troop concentrations and weapons depots.
The Yemeni military said on X that air defences were intercepting a number of drones, adding Houthi attacks targeted residential neighbourhoods in Mocha.
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