Houthis resume attacks on Yemen's Mocha port city

[Source: Reuters]

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have resumed attacks ‌on the Red Sea port city of ​Mocha, a Yemeni ​military spokesperson said.

Footage shown by ⁠Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV ​showed the launch ​of several ballistic missiles and drones, which Houthi military ​spokesperson Yahya Saree ​said in a post on ‌Telegram ⁠targeted Saudi troop concentrations and weapons depots.

The Yemeni military said on ​X ​that ⁠air defences were intercepting a number ​of drones, adding ​Houthi ⁠attacks targeted residential neighbourhoods in Mocha.