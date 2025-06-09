British Columbia to get federal assistance

[Source: Reuters]

The Canadian federal government said on Sunday it would assist British Columbia as raging wildfires forced thousands of ​people to evacuate by providing shelter and accommodation for ‌residents displaced in regions around Summerland and Peachland.

The Bald Range wildfire, which prompted British Columbia to declare a provincial state of emergency and evacuate ​about 18,000 people, had spread to more than 10,300 ​hectares by Saturday night as firefighters continued to battle ⁠the blaze.

“Last night, I approved a request for Federal ​Assistance from British Columbia to provide shelter and accommodations for people ​who have been forced to leave their homes due to wildfires across the province,” Eleanor Olszewski, Canada’s minister of emergency management and community resilience, ​said in a social media post.

“I have tasked federal ​officials, led by the Government Operations Centre at Public Safety Canada, to work with ⁠the province to ensure support reaches those who need it most,” the minister said.

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Over the past 24 hours, southern British Columbia continued to see fires spreading due to hot and ​dry weather, the ​province’s Wildfire ⁠Service said.

Poor visibility and increasing fires created new challenges to aviation and the ground crew response, ​it said.

Ten helicopters and a night vision ​helicopter were ⁠operating, but were hindered by thick smoke, turbulence and large fires.

The province had 34 personnel from Australia, five from New Zealand, ⁠and ​214 from Mexico supporting hundreds of ​provincial firefighters and expects additional international resources to arrive over the coming days, ​it said.