4,200 trees to restore harvested forest in Tailevu

More than 4,200 mahogany and vesi seedlings will be planted across 12 hectares of harvested forest in Nameka Village, Tailevu.

The reforestation project is being led by the Ministry of Forestry, following harvesting in Coupe One under the Native Licence held by Mataqali Tuimatanitai.

The mataqali has requested 2,142 mahogany and 2,142 vesi seedlings for replanting.

The mahogany will provide a future timber resource for community housing, while vesi will help restore biodiversity and increase carbon stocks.

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Planting is expected to begin once resources are allocated under the new National Budget.

The seedlings will be planted at seven-by-four-metre spacing, with about 357 trees planted per hectare.

The initiative brings together Mataqali Tuimatanitai, forestry officers and Pride Mahogany to ensure harvested areas are replanted and sustainably managed for future generations.