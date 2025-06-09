Super 8 cricket starts tomorrow

Pool draws for the Super 8.[Cricket Fiji/Facebook]
Cricket Fiji’s Super 8 Championship starts in Suva tomorrow with four games.
The first two games will start at 7:30am at Albert Park.
Kabara is going to play Namuka at ground one while Suva faces Komo at ground two.
There will be a break at 11am to accommodate the official opening ceremony.
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The other two games are going to be held afterwards at 12:30pm.
Lakeba battles Moce and Nadi meets Ono I Lau.
The semifinals are going to be played on Friday, with the final on Saturday.
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