Super 8 cricket starts tomorrow

Pool draws for the Super 8.[Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

Cricket Fiji’s Super 8 Championship starts in Suva tomorrow with four games.

The first two games will start at 7:30am at Albert Park.

Kabara is going to play Namuka at ground one while Suva faces Komo at ground two.

There will be a break at 11am to accommodate the official opening ceremony.

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The other two games are going to be held afterwards at 12:30pm.

Lakeba battles Moce and Nadi meets Ono I Lau.

The semifinals are going to be played on Friday, with the final on Saturday.