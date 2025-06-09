Six FCS officers remain suspended

The Fiji Corrections Service has completed investigations into an alleged assault at the Lautoka Remand Centre.

The investigation led to the suspension of six officers, including two senior officers, a junior officer who held a senior appointment in the Western Division, and three subordinate officers.

FCS says the key suspect, Corrections Officer Constable Asaeli Sorovaki, has been charged by Police with assault.

Sorovaki appeared in court this morning and was granted bail. He is expected to reappear next month but remains suspended from the Fiji Corrections Service.

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The alleged victim, an Australian national and prisoner, has been medically examined and remains stable in custody.

The six suspended officers will now face internal disciplinary proceedings before a designated tribunal over alleged breaches of standard operating procedures and instructions linked to the incident.

The Fiji Corrections Service says it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards assault or torture of prisoners by its officers.