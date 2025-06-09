Suva FC eyes BOG title

Suva FC is setting high standards for itself ahead of the 2026 Battle of the Giants tournament, which kicks off next month.

Head coach Pita Rabo says the team has been working hard since the beginning of the year and, after falling short at the Fiji FACT, is determined to challenge for the BOG title.

The Capital side continued its preparations with a 3-2 victory over Nasinu in their Round 17 Extra Premier League clash yesterday.

Suva has just one more match remaining before the BOG begins, and Rabo says the game will give the players one final opportunity to assess their performance and make the necessary improvements.

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“The boys have been working hard for the past few months, we just don’t want to go to compete and make the numbers, we want to bring the title back to Suva and I believe this is achievable for us.”

The 2026 Battle of the Giants will be held at 4R Govind Park Stadium in Ba from September 4 to 6.