Ra High skipper hopeful for same support

Ra High School fans celebrate the historical win after the final whistle.

After creating history on Saturday at Garvey Park in Tavua, Ra High School under-18 captain Iliesa Nacele, hopes their fans will turn up again this weekend in Lautoka for the Vodafone Super Deans semifinals.

Nacele, who hails from Navitilevu, Nalawa in Ra, was one of the standout performers for Ra High in their 12-10 win over defending champions, Ratu Kadavulevu School.

Heading into the semifinal against Suva Grammar School this Saturday, Nacele says they need another big turnout from their fans.

The Ra High School skipper also says that many left their villages despite their schedules last week to cheer them on.

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He goes on to say that even some members of the Ra senior team that won the recent Vodafone Vanua Championship trophy were there to back them.

Ra High will play Suva Grammar in Lautoka on Saturday.

The Deans and Weetbix Raluve semifinals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium, Churchill Park and Buckhurst Park.

You can watch the action live on VITI+.