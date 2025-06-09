Tawase deemed fit for release

[Photo: File]

The man accused of desecrating a Samabula temple in Suva could soon be released into the community after being assessed as mentally fit.

Samuela Tawase appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today, where the State confirmed he has been responding well to treatment and showing signs of improvement.

Tawase was earlier referred for psychiatric evaluation after telling the court he was driven by spiritual entities to commit the alleged sacrilege.

The court questioned whether he was now fit to return to the community.

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The State confirmed he was deemed fit, but stressed that he must take his prescribed medication consistently and attend medical reviews to prevent a relapse or involvement in illegal activities or illicit drugs.

The court also heard that if released, Tawase would need to remain under the supervision of a trusted relative.

The State will decide within the next 14 days whether Tawase can be released into the community.