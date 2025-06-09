Bus fares revert to base rates next month

Bus fares across Viti Levu and Vanua Levu will revert to their base rates from the beginning of next month, following the decline in fuel prices.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the 22.5 percent interim fare increase, introduced in May, will end on August 31.

The interim increase was introduced in response to higher fuel prices linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and disruptions to crude oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says the decision was aimed at balancing the sustainability of bus operators with the affordability of public transport.

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She says with fuel prices now declining, consumers should benefit from the improved market conditions.

The FCCC says the Taveuni bus fare review has also been completed, with a revised fare structure for Taveuni buses taking effect from September 1.

The Commission says it will continue monitoring fuel prices and domestic operating costs and conduct further fare reviews where necessary.