Gunman kills two, wounds one at ICE office in Dallas

A gunman who wrote “ANTI-ICE” on an unused bullet killed two detainees and wounded another on Wednesday when he fired on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas from a nearby rooftop before taking his own life, officials said.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on X of what he said were the suspect’s unspent shell casings that showed one with the words “ANTI-ICE” written along the side.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said the suspect fired “indiscriminately” at the ICE building, including at a van in the building’s secured entryway where the victims were shot. The wounded detainee was in critical condition, the statement said.

NBC News and Fox News, both citing sources, identified the gunman as Joshua Jahn, 29. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm their reports.

A Reuters reporter interviewed Jahn’s older brother, Noah, earlier in the day as Joshua Jahn’s name began circulating online in connection with the shooting.

Noah, 30, said he was not aware that his brother harbored any negative feelings about ICE.

At the time of the interview, Jahn said he was not sure whether his brother was involved but that he had begun to fear the worst after none of the family could reach him by phone on Wednesday.

A Reuters journalist saw FBI agents entering a house in McKinney at the address listed in online records for Joshua Jahn on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident comes two weeks after the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk by a sniper during an event in Orem, Utah, which fueled fears of a new wave of political violence in the United States.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other administration officials have blamed, without proof, liberal organizations for fomenting unrest and encouraging violence against the right. On Monday, Trump signed an executive order declaring the anti-fascist movement antifa, opens new tab as a domestic “terrorist organization” despite the fact that there has been no evidence made public linking antifa to Kirk’s death.

