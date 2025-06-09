French police hold suspect after bodies of four men found in River Seine

[Source: Reuters]

French police have detained a man on suspicion of murder after the discovery of four men’s bodies in the River Seine on the outskirts of Paris, the local prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

The four bodies were found on August 13 in an area that is known for gay sexual encounters in Choisy-Le-Roi, which lies in the southeastern suburbs of the French capital, the Creteil prosecutor’s office said.

It said the suspect was homeless and had often been seen in the area where the bodies were discovered.

Two of the victims were also homeless and were Algerian and Tunisian nationals. Another was a 21-year-old Algerian who lived nearby and the fourth was a 48-year-old French man.

The suspect’s lawyer Antoine Ory said that for legal reasons he could not name his client, who was arrested last week and brought before a judge on suspicion of the murders on Sunday.

The public prosecutor has asked for the man to be charged and placed in protective custody, according to the prosecutor’s office.

