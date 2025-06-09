Climate change threatens Vatulele food sources

Taunovo Village on Vatulele Island

Traditional food sources on Vatulele Island are becoming increasingly scarce as climate change continues to impact coastal communities and marine ecosystems.

Taunovo Village Headman Lenaitasi Kuruvoli says changing weather patterns and environmental conditions have forced many families to depend more on food supplies from Viti Levu.

He says Vatulele is among the communities facing the harsh impacts of climate change.

“The weather conditions have changed in this village, especially at this time due to climate change. The weather we are experiencing now is extremely cold. The wind conditions we are facing feel like strong winds bringing the cold weather. When you look at the strength of the wind and the power of the waves, they are happening together because of the strong winds that are currently affecting us.”

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Kuruvoli says efforts are underway to construct a seawall to protect the village from rising sea levels and coastal erosion.

He says the village was severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston, and the impacts of the disaster are still visible today.

Taunovo Village has a population of about 290 people living in 81 households and is one of four villages on Vatulele Island, alongside Ekubu, Lomanikaya and Bouwaqa.