Vunidawa seeks ECE classroom support

Young learners at Vunidawa Primary School in Cakaudrove are continuing to attend classes in a converted teacher’s quarters as the school seeks support to build a dedicated early childhood education classroom.

The need for a proper ECE facility was raised during Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s talanoa session in Koronatoga.

School Head Teacher Semi Daugunu says creating a safe and suitable learning environment for the school’s youngest students remains a priority under its three-year strategic plan.

“At the moment, one of our teacher’s quarters is being used as the ECE classroom, while the other is occupied by a teacher. We hope that after our fundraising this December, we’ll have enough money to begin constructing a proper classroom for our young children.”

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The school has raised about nine thousand dollars over the past two years and is planning another fundraising drive in December to support construction costs.

Daugunu says the ECE classroom remains one of the school’s key priorities as it works to improve facilities for its youngest learners.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu says the Ministry recognises the shortage of ECE facilities in parts of Vanua Levu and will assess what support can be provided.

He says the concern raised during the Prime Minister’s talanoa session will be considered as part of broader education development plans under the 2026–2027 Budget.

The school says government assistance would complement community efforts and help bring it closer to building a dedicated classroom for its ECE students.