Ahaan Panday and Sharvari’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar to release on March 26, 2027

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Yash Raj Films has officially locked March 26, 2027, which falls on Good Friday, as the theatrical release date for director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming untitled romantic action drama.

The announcement marks a major calendar slot for the project produced by Aditya Chopra. The film features Ahaan Panday and Sharvari in the lead roles, alongside Aaishvary Thackeray and Bobby Deol.

It continues the successful working relationship between Chopra and Zafar.

This marks the fifth producer-director pairing for Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Their earlier films together include Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

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The new project returns Zafar to the YRF banner for a large-scale romantic action drama after a gap.

Ahaan Panday, who recently gained attention with Saiyaara, takes on a central role that reports describe as carrying strong intensity. Sharvari joins him as the female lead in what is positioned as a major YRF outing for her.

Aaishvary Thackeray and Bobby Deol complete the principal cast, bringing additional weight to the ensemble.

While the exact title and full plot details remain under wraps, the film is being described as a romantic action drama.

A significant portion of the film has been extensively shot in the United Kingdom.

Production schedules also included work at Yash Raj Film Studios in India. The overseas locations are expected to lend a distinct visual scale to the project.