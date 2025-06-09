NZ, Fiji push for $2b trade goal

[File Photo]

New Zealand and Fiji are stepping up efforts to reach a trade target of two billion dollars, with both countries looking to build on growing economic ties and business opportunities.

The target comes as the two nations formalise a renewed partnership that will guide cooperation over the next five years.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Greg Andrews says trade remains a key priority under the newly signed Duavata Partnership Agreement.

The agreement, signed last week by Minister Sakiasi Ditoka and New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, outlines cooperation in five key areas, including economic development.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve got our trade goal. Our Prime Minister set us a goal to reach $2 billion in trade. At the moment, we’re at $1.4 billion. So we’ve got a little bit of work to do, but really working very closely with New Zealand and Fiji businesses on that.”

Andrews says the refreshed partnership provides a framework for both countries to strengthen economic links while also advancing cooperation in governance, social wellbeing, peace and security, and climate and disaster resilience.

He says the strong people-to-people connections and long-standing relationship between Fiji and New Zealand continue to provide a solid foundation for expanding trade and investment opportunities.

The High Commissioner says closer collaboration between businesses in both countries will be critical in achieving the two-billion-dollar trade target.