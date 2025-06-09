Senidoko calls up Winston Hill

Boxing Commission of Fiji Super Middleweight champion, Isikeli Senidoko, is calling on Winston Hill to put on a few kilos and fight him.

Hill is Fiji’s Super Welterweight champion and also holds the PBC Oceania Regional Super Welterweight and IBO Asia Pacific Super Welterweight titles.

Senidoko challenged Hill after beating Filise Nabua by technical knockout in the Kings Boxing Promotions event on Saturday in Suva.

‘I just want to challenge Winston Hill. Winston, I challenge you. If you can come to my division, 76kg, I’m ready to fight you’.

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The Naitasiri man was not the only one openly challenging champions on Saturday night.

Former Cruiserweight champion, Joseph Kwadjo, who made his heavyweight debut on the weekend, is now looking for Fiji’s champion, Semi Dauloloma.

Kwadjo beat Kimo Vakalalabure by TKO and has set his sights on the champion’s belt.

‘Semi can you come this side so we can make the fight happen? Where’s Semi, you hiding or what? ’

Kwadjo is not the only one after Dauloloma as former heavyweight champion, James Singh, wants to fight him again.