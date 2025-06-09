RFMF Commander calls for integrity

[File Photo]

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai is calling on personnel to uphold integrity, accountability and transparency as the force prepares for reforms.

Speaking during an RFMF service at Tuvasu Hall, Queen Elizabeth Barracks, Major General Kalouniwai said every member has a responsibility to protect the reputation of the military and maintain public trust.

He says serving in the RFMF is not about personal interests, but about safeguarding the institution and honouring the trust placed in it by the people of Fiji.

“This is especially important in demonstrating honesty, integrity and transparency to the people of Fiji, whom we have sworn to protect, and to fulfil our responsibility in safeguarding our beloved nation. We must raise our moral vision as an institution. When the time comes for our actions to be judged, the things we do will be closely examined. Therefore, it is important for every member of the military to challenge ourselves and reflect on our responsibilities because of where the RFMF is heading today.”

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Major General Kalouniwai says honesty, transparency and accountability must remain central values as the RFMF continues to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities.

He also referred to ongoing consultations aimed at strengthening the institution, saying members must embrace changes that will improve the force and ensure it is equipped to carry out its duties.

The Commander says every soldier has a role in protecting the legacy and reputation of the RFMF.