Labasa survives Navua, Ba next

Labasa vs Ba at the HFC Bank Stadium

The Extra Premier League match between Extra Labasa and Navua lived up to expectations but the team from the North came out on top with a 1-nil win.

Despite the win, Labasa remains in second place behind Ba. The two sides will meet this weekend at Subrail Park.

Labasa could have netted two goals in the first half but, Navua goalkeeper, Jovilisi Borisi, made crucial saves.

Striker, Christopher Wasasala also missed a golden scoring chance late in the first half.

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Navua turned up the hit in the second half with Thomas Dunn running the show up front.

Wasasala missed another chance after the breather for the Babasiga Lions when he only had Borisi to beat but his attempt went wide.

Borisi made his third save but failed to stop Malvin Mani in the 83rd minute who put Labasa in front 1-nil

In other results, Tailevu Naitasiri beat Suva 3-2, Ba thumped Lautoka 4-1, Nadroga defeated Nasinu 1-0 and Nadi drew 1-all with Rewa.