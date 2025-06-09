RFMF engineers complete nation-building project

More than 700 students and staff at Draiba Primary School will now benefit from a new multipurpose hall built by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Engineers Regiment.

The facility was officially handed over by Officer Commanding 1 Combat Squadron, Captain P. Bilitaki, before being commissioned by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

But behind the new building is a story of commitment and sacrifice.

Led by Staff Sergeant Kotobalavu Tawayaga, the engineering team worked mostly after school hours to ensure classes continued without disruption.

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The soldiers reported for duty at 4pm each day, often working until 3am, before clearing the site ahead of students arriving the following morning.

Despite long hours, difficult weather and time away from their families, the team completed the project within four months.

The RFMF Engineers Regiment says the project reflects its commitment to supporting communities through infrastructure development and strengthening the education sector.

The new multipurpose hall will provide Draiba Primary School with a safe space for assemblies, school functions and community activities.