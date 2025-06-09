Fiji and Samoa boost disaster response

Supplied by SPC

Firefighters from Fiji and Samoa have strengthened regional disaster response capabilities after completing their first joint Urban Search and Rescue and Swift Water Rescue training.

The programme is the first major outcome of a twinning partnership signed in April 2025 between Fiji’s National Fire Authority and the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority.

The partnership focuses on firefighter exchanges, shared training programmes, and building skills to respond to increasingly complex emergencies across the Pacific.

The National Fire Authority says Fiji aims to become a regional training hub, allowing neighbouring countries to access advanced rescue training closer to home and at a lower cost.

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The initiative comes as Pacific nations continue to face increasing disaster risks, highlighting the importance of stronger regional cooperation in emergency preparedness and response.